 

It’s a Vibe: Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, “B-Side”

“B-Side” by Khruangbin and Leon Bridges from the forthcoming EP ‘Texas Moon’, out February 18th on Dead Oceans, Inc. In Association with Night Time Stories, Ltd.
Lyrics:
Deeply miss your love
When I’m far away
In another place
All that I dream of
My chest is your pillow

Waiting for your love
You in all the ways
In another place
All I’m thinking of
Just can’t get enough

You
May not be
Everywhere I go

Get back

But you stay
On my mind
Wherever I go

Like that

When I fly above
Weeks roll into days
Though I’m far away
Your fantasy I love
Just can’t get enough

You
May not be
Everywhere I go

Jump back

But you stay
On my mind
Wherever I go

Like that

Deeply miss your love
When I’m far away
In another place
All that I dream of
My chest is your pillow

Waiting for your love
You in all the ways
In another place
All I’m thinking of
Just can’t get enough

I can’t wait this long
Baby come to me
I’ll send you a silverbird
Baby can we

Slide
Slide like that

But you stay
On my mind
Wherever I go

I can’t wait this long
Baby come to me
I’ll send you a silverbird
Baby can we

Slide
Slide like that
Slide

Credits:
Director - Philip Andelman
Executive Producer - Jeff Pantaleo
Producer - Keeley Gould
Director of Photography - Joe Simon
Editor - Beau Dickson
VFX - Mark Boey / UNTLD Studio

