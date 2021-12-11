It’s a Vibe: Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, “B-Side”

YouTube

“B-Side” by Khruangbin and Leon Bridges from the forthcoming EP ‘Texas Moon’, out February 18th on Dead Oceans, Inc. In Association with Night Time Stories, Ltd.

Lyrics:

Deeply miss your love

When I’m far away

In another place

All that I dream of

My chest is your pillow

Waiting for your love

You in all the ways

In another place

All I’m thinking of

Just can’t get enough

You

May not be

Everywhere I go

Get back

But you stay

On my mind

Wherever I go

Like that

When I fly above

Weeks roll into days

Though I’m far away

Your fantasy I love

Just can’t get enough

You

May not be

Everywhere I go

Jump back

But you stay

On my mind

Wherever I go

Like that

Deeply miss your love

When I’m far away

In another place

All that I dream of

My chest is your pillow

Waiting for your love

You in all the ways

In another place

All I’m thinking of

Just can’t get enough

I can’t wait this long

Baby come to me

I’ll send you a silverbird

Baby can we

Slide

Slide like that

But you stay

On my mind

Wherever I go

I can’t wait this long

Baby come to me

I’ll send you a silverbird

Baby can we

Slide

Slide like that

Slide

-

Credits:

Director - Philip Andelman

Executive Producer - Jeff Pantaleo

Producer - Keeley Gould

Director of Photography - Joe Simon

Editor - Beau Dickson

VFX - Mark Boey / UNTLD Studio

