Short Cosmic Horror Film: “The Eldritch Dreams”

Come on, people. You never open an old chest you find hidden in a boarded up fireplace. This is Lovecraft 101. But somebody always forgets the rules.

Alice Atwood discovers an old chest hidden in her fireplace. After sifting through the contents, she is exposed to terrifying cosmic revelations that lead to a series of increasingly horrifying nightmares. Can her religious faith bring her out of the darkness, or will she succumb to insanity?

Based on the stories of H.P. Lovecraft.

“The Eldritch Dreams” by Danny Takacs

Connect with the filmmaker:

phantasm-fx.com

Crew:

Writer, Director, Editor, VFX: Danny Takacs

Music: Denis Nadeau dnadeaumusic.wixsite.com

Cast:

Evie Takacs as Alice

