Colbert: Dr. Fauci Rips Rand Paul Over “Fire Dr. Fauci” Fundraiser, Calls Sen. Marshall a Moron on Hot Mic
Politics • Views: 1,629
The Republican Party is pro-COVID and anti-science, and they keep proving it every chance they get.
The nation’s leading infectious disease expert clashed with senators at a hearing today, taking Sen. Rand Paul to task over his questionable fundraising tactics and referring to Sen. Roger Marshall as “a moron” in a candid moment caught on tape. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue