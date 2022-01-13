 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Itchy Sinema

169
Politics • Views: 1,539

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Itchy Sinema — [Explicit Content] The supply chain thing hits the DC metroplex. Democrats find a way to circumvent the filibuster. Kind of. Republican officials forged electoral college documents. Bring on the DOJ! Kevin McCarthy is chickening out of testifying. McCarthy and removing Trump from office. “Pee all that you can pee!” Unvaxxed Glenn Beck has COVID for a second time. Long COVID is a real thing. Democrats introduce bill to ban congressional stock trades. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testifies in sex trafficking probe. With Jody Hamilton and David Ferguson and music by Equals Conquest and Dave Lebental, and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
There Is No Such Thing as “Mild” CovidRead this thread. The good news down at the end is that full vaccination does help mitigate long Covid. Nevertheless, you don't want to get a "mild" case of Covid. PSA: COVID-19 isn’t “just a cold,” isn’t “a respiratory virus,” ...
No Malarkey!
6 days ago
Views: 516 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 25 •