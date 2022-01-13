The Bob Cesca Podcast: Itchy Sinema
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Itchy Sinema — [Explicit Content] The supply chain thing hits the DC metroplex. Democrats find a way to circumvent the filibuster. Kind of. Republican officials forged electoral college documents. Bring on the DOJ! Kevin McCarthy is chickening out of testifying. McCarthy and removing Trump from office. “Pee all that you can pee!” Unvaxxed Glenn Beck has COVID for a second time. Long COVID is a real thing. Democrats introduce bill to ban congressional stock trades. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testifies in sex trafficking probe. With Jody Hamilton and David Ferguson and music by Equals Conquest and Dave Lebental, and more!