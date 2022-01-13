 

Bruce Hornsby Solo: “Cast-Off”

Song Five of our series of solo performances from Bruce’s Deep South Solo Tour from November 2021 showcases “Cast-Off,” a song co-written with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and debuted on Bruce’s 2019 album Absolute Zero. Sparked from unused film cue originally intended for Spike Lee, Bruce has described “Cast-Off” as “a song about acceptance and even gratitude in the face of rejection, egolessness, patience and humility.”

Find Bruce’s upcoming tour dates, music & more at brucehornsby.com

