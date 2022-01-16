Bruce Hornsby: “Shit’s Crazy Out Here”
I’m happy to report that I was wrong when I said the previous Hornsby video was probably the last in this batch of great live songs.
Rolling into Number Seven in our series of performances from Bruce’s Deep South Solo Tour with a track that could easily pass as a metaphor for our crazy world- “Shit’s Crazy Out Here”. Imagine Arnold Schoenberg and Elliott Carter meet The Beatles at the Boo Williams Sportsplex for some highest-level Darwinian AAU Basketball.