 

Bruce Hornsby: “Shit’s Crazy Out Here”

52
Music • Views: 659

YouTube

I’m happy to report that I was wrong when I said the previous Hornsby video was probably the last in this batch of great live songs.

Rolling into Number Seven in our series of performances from Bruce’s Deep South Solo Tour with a track that could easily pass as a metaphor for our crazy world- “Shit’s Crazy Out Here”. Imagine Arnold Schoenberg and Elliott Carter meet The Beatles at the Boo Williams Sportsplex for some highest-level Darwinian AAU Basketball.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the ‘Mensch’ Liked Even by the Man Who Took Him Hostage COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Local and federal law enforcement credited Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker’s “calm and collected” demeanor for helping bring about a miraculous end to the ten-hour hostage crisis at his northern Texas synagogue on Saturday night.Full ...
jaunte
2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 91 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 •
Clowns Like Sen. Rand Paul Should Stop Trolling the Adults Determined to Get Us Through the Pandemic. Many thanks ⁦@HoustonChron⁩ Editorial Board for your support this Sunday morning! Deeply appreciative pic.twitter.com/jsu1KRp00d &mdash; Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) January 16, 2022 Some key paragraphs: "...Although he often speaks with a straight face and assertive tone, he ...
jaunte
2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Views: 72 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 •
There Is No Such Thing as “Mild” CovidRead this thread. The good news down at the end is that full vaccination does help mitigate long Covid. Nevertheless, you don't want to get a "mild" case of Covid. PSA: COVID-19 isn’t “just a cold,” isn’t “a respiratory virus,” ...
No Malarkey!
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 676 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 25 •