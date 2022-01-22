New From Elvis Costello & the Imposters: “Magnificent Hurt”

YouTube

One of our host’s favorite bands, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, take over the Late Show stage for a performance of the first single from their new album, “The Boy Named If.” #Colbert #MagnificentHurt #ElvisCostello

After talking in tongues I began to preach

What falls from the branch is an apple or peach

Hold on to me there’s a red alert

It’s the way you make me feel, magnificent hurt

I took a little walk, I took another stimulant

I shed a single tear for my predicament

Don’t act surprised or insolent

It’s the way you make me feel, magnificent hurt

When we first met, I knew you were beautiful

You fit like the seat of a blue mohair suit

And the pain that I felt let me know I’m alive

And I opened my heart

To the way you make me feel, magnificent hurt

I speak low and intimate

Like a cardboard sophisticate

What if this is true love?

Not some town hall certificate

It’s the way you make me feel, magnificent hurt

I stood at the door, and I almost went through with it

Tight as the angle of my amen

And I swore there and then as I feign and I flirt

I unbuttoned my shirt

To the way you make me feel, magnificent hurt

To the way you make me feel, magnificent hurt

It’s the way you make me feel

It’s the way you make me feel, magnificent