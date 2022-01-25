The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Buzz Ding 2000
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Buzz Ding 2000 — [Explicit Language] Farewell, Ziggy Blue. Next week: Malcolm Nance live from Ukraine. Bill Maher, Bari Weiss, and the “Done With COVID” movement. Scientist Nicholas Christakis on how COVID will probably end. Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID, again. Joe Biden calls Peter Doocy a “dumb son of a bitch.” Fani Willis empanels a special grand jury in Georgia to investigate Trump. What the 1/6 committee has learned so far. Some great news about gerrymandering. With Buzz Burbank and music by Treetop Flyers and Kilo Bravo, and more!