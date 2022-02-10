 

Trump’s Call Records During Jan. 6 Riot Have Gaps in Them

And now, we have our “Rose Mary Woods” moment, as the Trump gang is found to have wiped official call records for January 6, 2021.

White House call records now in possession of congressional investigators do not reflect calls made to or from then-President Donald Trump as the violence unfolded on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, leaving them with gaps so far in their understanding of what transpired that day, three sources familiar with the House investigation into the insurrection tell CNN. CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports. #CNN #News

