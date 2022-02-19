A Great Short Horror Film: “Shallow Graves”
Shallow Graves, short horror film, premiered in Screamfest 2021.Two hitmen bury a man in the desert, but when he starts walking around town, things get complicated.
Directed by:
Jake Stark
Produced by:
Mike Lev, Ricky Rosario
Written by:
Jake Stark
Main Cast:
Corey Landis, Juan Blasquez, James Chrosniak
About the Director(s):
Jake Stark is a filmmaker based in California who’s style draws from sci-fi, anime and Edgar Wright. This is his second short film.