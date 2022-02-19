A Great Short Horror Film: “Shallow Graves”

YouTube

Shallow Graves, short horror film, premiered in Screamfest 2021.Two hitmen bury a man in the desert, but when he starts walking around town, things get complicated.

Directed by:

Jake Stark

Produced by:

Mike Lev, Ricky Rosario

Written by:

Jake Stark

Main Cast:

Corey Landis, Juan Blasquez, James Chrosniak

About the Director(s):

Jake Stark is a filmmaker based in California who’s style draws from sci-fi, anime and Edgar Wright. This is his second short film.