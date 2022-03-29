Sargent: Trump’s Missing Jan. 6 Phone Logs: Three Big Takeaways

Donald Trump’s crimes continue to make Richard Nixon look like a piker. Nixon had an infamous 18.5 minute gap in his secret White House recordings.

Donald Trump has a SEVEN HOUR gap in his phone logs that just happens to coincide with the time his followers were ransacking the Capitol, attacking police and calling for the death of Mike Pence.

Greg Sargent makes some interesting points: Trump’s missing Jan. 6 phone logs: Three big takeaways. (No paywall.)