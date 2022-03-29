 

Sargent: Trump’s Missing Jan. 6 Phone Logs: Three Big Takeaways

38
Politics • Views: 548

Donald Trump’s crimes continue to make Richard Nixon look like a piker. Nixon had an infamous 18.5 minute gap in his secret White House recordings.

Donald Trump has a SEVEN HOUR gap in his phone logs that just happens to coincide with the time his followers were ransacking the Capitol, attacking police and calling for the death of Mike Pence.

Greg Sargent makes some interesting points: Trump’s missing Jan. 6 phone logs: Three big takeaways. (No paywall.)

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Spring ForwardIt is that time of year again where we lose an hour of sleep for another hour in the sun. Please remember to set your clocks one hour ahead.
PhillyPretzel
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 987 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Bob Moses - Hanging On Listen to our new album "The Silence in Between" out now: bobmoses.lnk.to Follow Bob Moses:Youtube: bit.lyTik Tok: tiktok.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @BobmosesmusicFacebook: facebook.comSpotify: bit.lyWebsite: bobmosesmusic.com MUSIC VIDEO COMMISSIONER Loies KimLABEL CREATIVE DIRECTOR Joe MortimerLABEL MARKETING Nick SungMGMT Geoff BarnettVOCALS AND GUITAR ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,246 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 •