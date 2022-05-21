New From Porcupine Tree: “Herd Culling” (Single Edit)
Porcupine Tree – Herd Culling (Single Edit Visualiser)
Herd Culling (edit) is a third preview of the band’s forthcoming eleventh album, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION - their first since 2009’s The Incident. Over a decade in the making, CLOSURE / CONTINUATION is due for release on Music For Nations/Sony on 24th June 2022. It will be available as a seven track album on standard CD/double vinyl/coloured vinyl or limited cassette. The deluxe LP version comes on audiophile approved crystal clear vinyl as a 3xLP 45rpm boxset with two bonus tracks; the deluxe CD & Blu-Ray boxset comes with three bonus tracks, instrumental versions, and high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos versions of the album, all housed in an exclusive art book.
