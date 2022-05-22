Ben Rector: “Heroes”

YouTube

It’s a great song, but I’d also love to know how they did those slow motion segments in what looks like a one-take video.

Watch the official music video for Ben Rector’s song, “Heroes.”

New album ‘The Joy Of Music’ is out now. Listen here: smarturl.it

Catch Ben and Joy on tour this summer! See all dates at: smarturl.it

Directed by Ben Kadie

Produced by Maggie Phillips and Jason Phillips

Cinematographer: Sten Olson

Choreographer: Dana Wilson

Production Designer: Jamie Weiss

Production Company: Electric Flower Studios

Music produced by John Fields and Ben Rector

Mixed by Tom Lord-Alge

Lyrics:

I miss when I had superpowers

My imagination was my friend and it ran wild and free

I could waste a couple hours

Without a worry in the world staring at stars out on my trampoline, yeah



I miss when Andy McAuthur was the fastest kid there was and kid there was ever gonna be

Ken Griffey Jr. was a giant before parents got divorced and I learned that there was gravity



I miss my old heroes

I had to give them all away

I miss my old heroes yeah yeah

God I wish they could’ve stayed

Cause it turns out that the hardest part of growing up’s not getting old

It’s learning how the real world goes

I miss my old

I miss my old



I miss my Bible study leader

Had all the answers for living in the big bad world

Don’t know if he still talks to Jesus

But his wife’s remarried now and I think he sells garage doors



I miss when I thought chasing dreams was

Holy magic behind curtains in a sacred place

Before it was managers and lawyers

Who colored up and cashed them out

For vacation homes in coastal states



I miss my old heroes

I had to give them all away

I miss my old heroes yeah yeah

God I wish they could’ve stayed

Cause it turns out that the hardest part of growing up’s not getting old

It’s learning how the real world goes

I miss my old

I miss my old

I miss my old heroes



I miss my old heroes



I miss back when the world was small and we had all the answers

I miss how it was when we were young

I miss back before I understood all the ways that life would break your heart

Before I knew that’s what they called growing up



I miss my old heroes

I had to give them all away

I miss my old heroes yeah yeah

God I wish they could’ve stayed

Cause it turns out that the hardest part of growing up’s not just getting old

It’s learning how the real world goes

I miss my old

I miss my old

I miss my old heroes

I miss my old heroes

#BenRector #Heroes #TheJoyOfMusic