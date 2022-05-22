Ben Rector: “Heroes”
It’s a great song, but I’d also love to know how they did those slow motion segments in what looks like a one-take video.
Directed by Ben Kadie
Produced by Maggie Phillips and Jason Phillips
Cinematographer: Sten Olson
Choreographer: Dana Wilson
Production Designer: Jamie Weiss
Production Company: Electric Flower Studios
Music produced by John Fields and Ben Rector
Mixed by Tom Lord-Alge
Lyrics:
I miss when I had superpowers
My imagination was my friend and it ran wild and free
I could waste a couple hours
Without a worry in the world staring at stars out on my trampoline, yeah
I miss when Andy McAuthur was the fastest kid there was and kid there was ever gonna be
Ken Griffey Jr. was a giant before parents got divorced and I learned that there was gravity
I miss my old heroes
I had to give them all away
I miss my old heroes yeah yeah
God I wish they could’ve stayed
Cause it turns out that the hardest part of growing up’s not getting old
It’s learning how the real world goes
I miss my old
I miss my old
I miss my Bible study leader
Had all the answers for living in the big bad world
Don’t know if he still talks to Jesus
But his wife’s remarried now and I think he sells garage doors
I miss when I thought chasing dreams was
Holy magic behind curtains in a sacred place
Before it was managers and lawyers
Who colored up and cashed them out
For vacation homes in coastal states
I miss my old heroes
I had to give them all away
I miss my old heroes yeah yeah
God I wish they could’ve stayed
Cause it turns out that the hardest part of growing up’s not getting old
It’s learning how the real world goes
I miss my old
I miss my old
I miss my old heroes
I miss my old heroes
I miss back when the world was small and we had all the answers
I miss how it was when we were young
I miss back before I understood all the ways that life would break your heart
Before I knew that’s what they called growing up
I miss my old heroes
I had to give them all away
I miss my old heroes yeah yeah
God I wish they could’ve stayed
Cause it turns out that the hardest part of growing up’s not just getting old
It’s learning how the real world goes
I miss my old
I miss my old
I miss my old heroes
I miss my old heroes