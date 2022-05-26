 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Horrified and Heartbroken

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Horrified And Heartbroken — [Explicit Content] Support the David Needs Wheels Go Fund Me. Senate Republicans block the domestic terrorism bill. The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Hero of the Day: Beto O’Rourke. The anti-gun campaign that doesn’t require Congress. The Truth Initiative’s anti-smoking campaign. The Republican lies about how to solve gun violence. There were security guards and police at Robb Elementary. Republicans routinely cut mental health funding. Ted Cruz vs SkyNews. The new “thoughts and prayers.” Trump loses appeal in the Letitia James lawsuit. Trump wanted Mike Pence to be hanged. With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David ‘TRex’ Fergsuson, music by David Newbould, Richard Turgeon, and more.

