 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Sorest of All Losers

The Sorest Of All Losers — [Explicit Language] Our complete recap of days one and two of the January 6th Committee’s public hearings. Bill Barr and Ivanka turn against Trump. Trump accuses Ivanka of perjury. The Red Hats are turning on Bill Barr and Fox News. Mike Pence deserves it. Trump is the sorest of all losers. The “apparently inebriated” Rudy Giuliani. Team Normal. Chris Stirewalt’s testimony about Fox News as entertainment. Save America PAC is a scam. Mick Mulvaney is a skunk. Criminal referrals? Our dramatic reenactment of a key G. Gordon Liddy scene in the finale of Gaslit on Starz. With Buzz Burbank, music by Nick Lutsko, Air This Side of Caution, and more!

