 

Jackson Browne, “The Dreamer” (Austin City Limits)

126
Music • Views: 1,238

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “The Dreamer” on Austin City Limits.

From Jackson’s newest album, “Downhill From Everywhere.” Click here to listen now: lnk.to

Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premiered November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org

Sign up for Jackson’s newsletter jacksonbrowne.com to be the first to learn about upcoming tour dates, ticket on-sale dates, and new music.

Subscribe to the official Jackson Browne’s YouTube channel: youtube.com

Follow Jackson Browne:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Spotify: open.spotify.com
TikTok tiktok.com
Twitter: @JacksonBrowne
Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com for merch, news, tour info and more

Watch more videos by Jackson Browne

Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks playlist: open.spotify.com

#JacksonBrowne #TheDreamer #LivePerformance

LYRICS:

The Dreamer

Just a child when she crossed the border
To reunite with her father
Who had travelled North to support her
So many years before
She left half her family behind her
And with a crucifix to remind her
She pledged her future to this land
And does the best that she can do

¿Adónde van los sueños?
Nacidos de la fe y la ilusión
Donde no hay camino ni huella
Solo deseos que susurran al corazón

Eagles fly on columns of the wind Viviendo en el viento
Fish swim the currents of the sea Qúe libre, el mar
People cross oceans and deserts and rivers Cruzamos el río
Carrying nothing more than the dream of what life could be

Today she got the order
They’re taking steps to deport her
To send her back over the border
And tear her away from the life she has made
We don’t see half the people around us
But we see enemies who surround us
And the walls that we’ve built between us
Keep us prisoners of our fear

¿Adónde van los sueños? Where do the dreams go?
Nacidos de la fe y la ilusión Born of faith and illusion
Donde no hay camino ni huella Where there’s no road and no footprint
Solo deseos que susurran al corazón Only desire that whispers to the heart
Solo deseos que susurran al corazón Only desire that whispers to the heart
Solo deseos que susurran al corazón


Mauricio Lewak - drums
Roberto Glaub - bass
Greg Leisz - acoustic guitar
Val McCallum - electric guitar
Jackson Browne - vihuela and vocal
Chavonne Stewart - vocal
Alethea Mills - vocal

Written by Eugene Rodriguez, Jackson Browne and David Hidalgo
(Los Cenzontles Publishing, ASCAP / Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP/ Davince Music, BMI)

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Train Songs Five
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 474 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Four
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 500 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Three
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 454 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version) Snarky Puppy never lets you down, they always come out bright and enthusiastically high on the sounds. Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version)From Snarky Puppy's new album, Empire Central (September 2022, GroundUP Music)Stream/Buy: orcd.co Written by Mark LettieriArranged by ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 743 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 •