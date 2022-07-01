Jackson Browne, “The Dreamer” (Austin City Limits)

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “The Dreamer” on Austin City Limits.

From Jackson’s newest album, “Downhill From Everywhere.” Click here to listen now: lnk.to

Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premiered November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org

LYRICS:

The Dreamer



Just a child when she crossed the border

To reunite with her father

Who had travelled North to support her

So many years before

She left half her family behind her

And with a crucifix to remind her

She pledged her future to this land

And does the best that she can do



¿Adónde van los sueños?

Nacidos de la fe y la ilusión

Donde no hay camino ni huella

Solo deseos que susurran al corazón



Eagles fly on columns of the wind Viviendo en el viento

Fish swim the currents of the sea Qúe libre, el mar

People cross oceans and deserts and rivers Cruzamos el río

Carrying nothing more than the dream of what life could be



Today she got the order

They’re taking steps to deport her

To send her back over the border

And tear her away from the life she has made

We don’t see half the people around us

But we see enemies who surround us

And the walls that we’ve built between us

Keep us prisoners of our fear



¿Adónde van los sueños? Where do the dreams go?

Nacidos de la fe y la ilusión Born of faith and illusion

Donde no hay camino ni huella Where there’s no road and no footprint

Solo deseos que susurran al corazón Only desire that whispers to the heart

Solo deseos que susurran al corazón Only desire that whispers to the heart

Solo deseos que susurran al corazón





Mauricio Lewak - drums

Roberto Glaub - bass

Greg Leisz - acoustic guitar

Val McCallum - electric guitar

Jackson Browne - vihuela and vocal

Chavonne Stewart - vocal

Alethea Mills - vocal



Written by Eugene Rodriguez, Jackson Browne and David Hidalgo

(Los Cenzontles Publishing, ASCAP / Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP/ Davince Music, BMI)