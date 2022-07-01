Jackson Browne, “The Dreamer” (Austin City Limits)
Jackson Browne performs “The Dreamer” on Austin City Limits.
From Jackson’s newest album, “Downhill From Everywhere.” Click here to listen now: lnk.to
Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premiered November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org
LYRICS:
The Dreamer
Just a child when she crossed the border
To reunite with her father
Who had travelled North to support her
So many years before
She left half her family behind her
And with a crucifix to remind her
She pledged her future to this land
And does the best that she can do
¿Adónde van los sueños?
Nacidos de la fe y la ilusión
Donde no hay camino ni huella
Solo deseos que susurran al corazón
Eagles fly on columns of the wind Viviendo en el viento
Fish swim the currents of the sea Qúe libre, el mar
People cross oceans and deserts and rivers Cruzamos el río
Carrying nothing more than the dream of what life could be
Today she got the order
They’re taking steps to deport her
To send her back over the border
And tear her away from the life she has made
We don’t see half the people around us
But we see enemies who surround us
And the walls that we’ve built between us
Keep us prisoners of our fear
¿Adónde van los sueños? Where do the dreams go?
Nacidos de la fe y la ilusión Born of faith and illusion
Donde no hay camino ni huella Where there’s no road and no footprint
Solo deseos que susurran al corazón Only desire that whispers to the heart
Solo deseos que susurran al corazón Only desire that whispers to the heart
Solo deseos que susurran al corazón
Mauricio Lewak - drums
Roberto Glaub - bass
Greg Leisz - acoustic guitar
Val McCallum - electric guitar
Jackson Browne - vihuela and vocal
Chavonne Stewart - vocal
Alethea Mills - vocal
Written by Eugene Rodriguez, Jackson Browne and David Hidalgo
(Los Cenzontles Publishing, ASCAP / Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP/ Davince Music, BMI)