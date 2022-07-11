 

WATCH LIVE: President Biden Reveals First James Webb Deep Space Telescope Images

President Biden and Vice President Harris receive a briefing from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officials and preview the first images from the Webb Space Telescope, the highest-resolution images of the infrared universe ever captured.

UPDATE at 7/11/22 3:25:17 pm by Charles Johnson

And here it is, the first image…

