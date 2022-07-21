The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Camera Is His Butt Plug
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Camera Is His Butt Plug — [Explicit Content] Mushrooms! President Biden tests positive for COVID. Someone contracted polio in Rockland, New York while anti-vaxerism is soaring. The 1/6 committee will play outtakes from Trump’s 1/6 video to the insurrectionists. What do we know about DOJ investigations involving Trump? Merrick Garland’s most recent statements and his May 2022 memo. Jody’s Ivana Trump conspiracy theory. The Bill O’Reilly Neck Lift. Pete Buttigieg wins! Flawless victory! With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Matt Jaffe, The Metal Byrds, and more!