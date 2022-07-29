New Brilliance From Snarky Puppy: “Bet” (Empire Central)

YouTube

Snarky Puppy - Bet

Stream/Buy: orcd.co

From Snarky Puppy’s new album, Empire Central (September 2022, GroundUP Music)

Pre-Order: orcd.co

Written by Michael League

Arranged by Michael League and Snarky Puppy

Bob Lanzetti - Electric guitar

Mark Lettieri - Electric guitar

Chris McQueen - Electric guitar

Justin Stanton - Fender Rhodes Mark 8

Bobby Sparks - Hohner D6 Clavinet and ARP String Ensemble

Bill Laurance - Yamaha CP70 electric piano

Shaun Martin - Moog Little Phatty and Talkbox (Solo)

Zach Brock - Violin

Mike “Maz” Maher - Trumpet

Jay Jennings - Trumpet and flugelhorn

Chris Bullock - Tenor sax, flute, and piccolo flute

Bob Reynolds - Tenor sax (Solo)

Michael League - Electric bass

Nate Werth - Percussion

Keita Ogawa - Percussion

Marcelo Woloski - Percussion

Jason “JT” Thomas - Drum set

Larnell Lewis - Drum set

Jamison Ross - Drum set

Jep Jorba - Director / camera operator

David Bretones - Director of Photography / camera operator

Brad Holt - Line producer / camera operator

Andrew Redd - Gaffer / camera operator

Chris Brian - Camera operator

Ranjani Groth - Camera operator

Jun Kang - Camera operator

Emily Holt - Camera operator

Reid Walker - Dolly operator

Josep Fisher - Dolly Operator

Produced by Michael League

Co-produced by Snarky Puppy

Engineered by Nic Hard, Matt Recchia, and Michael Harrison

Engineering assisted by Skyler Childress, Michael League, and Shakthi Prasad KT

Mixed by Nic Hard

Mastered by Dave McNair

Recorded and filmed March 3-10, 2022, at Deep Ellum Art Company in Dallas, Texas, USA

Mixed March 15 - April 7, 2022, at Estudi Vint in Els Prats de Rei, Catalonia, Spain

Photography by Brian Friedman and Jep Jorba

Film consulting by Andy LaViolette

Production managed by Rosanna Freedman

Project managed by Jamie Margulies

Stage assembled by Mason Davis, Matt Recchia, Rosanna Freedman, and Michael Harrison

Graphic design by Claire Morales

Managed by Mike Chadwick Management

