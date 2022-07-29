New Brilliance From Snarky Puppy: “Bet” (Empire Central)
Snarky Puppy - Bet
Stream/Buy: orcd.co
From Snarky Puppy’s new album, Empire Central (September 2022, GroundUP Music)
Pre-Order: orcd.co
Written by Michael League
Arranged by Michael League and Snarky Puppy
Bob Lanzetti - Electric guitar
Mark Lettieri - Electric guitar
Chris McQueen - Electric guitar
Justin Stanton - Fender Rhodes Mark 8
Bobby Sparks - Hohner D6 Clavinet and ARP String Ensemble
Bill Laurance - Yamaha CP70 electric piano
Shaun Martin - Moog Little Phatty and Talkbox (Solo)
Zach Brock - Violin
Mike “Maz” Maher - Trumpet
Jay Jennings - Trumpet and flugelhorn
Chris Bullock - Tenor sax, flute, and piccolo flute
Bob Reynolds - Tenor sax (Solo)
Michael League - Electric bass
Nate Werth - Percussion
Keita Ogawa - Percussion
Marcelo Woloski - Percussion
Jason “JT” Thomas - Drum set
Larnell Lewis - Drum set
Jamison Ross - Drum set
Jep Jorba - Director / camera operator
David Bretones - Director of Photography / camera operator
Brad Holt - Line producer / camera operator
Andrew Redd - Gaffer / camera operator
Chris Brian - Camera operator
Ranjani Groth - Camera operator
Jun Kang - Camera operator
Emily Holt - Camera operator
Reid Walker - Dolly operator
Josep Fisher - Dolly Operator
Produced by Michael League
Co-produced by Snarky Puppy
Engineered by Nic Hard, Matt Recchia, and Michael Harrison
Engineering assisted by Skyler Childress, Michael League, and Shakthi Prasad KT
Mixed by Nic Hard
Mastered by Dave McNair
Recorded and filmed March 3-10, 2022, at Deep Ellum Art Company in Dallas, Texas, USA
Mixed March 15 - April 7, 2022, at Estudi Vint in Els Prats de Rei, Catalonia, Spain
Photography by Brian Friedman and Jep Jorba
Film consulting by Andy LaViolette
Production managed by Rosanna Freedman
Project managed by Jamie Margulies
Stage assembled by Mason Davis, Matt Recchia, Rosanna Freedman, and Michael Harrison
Graphic design by Claire Morales
Managed by Mike Chadwick Management
Follow Snarky Puppy
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @realsnarkypuppy
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: snarkypuppy.com
Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net