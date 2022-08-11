The Bob Cesca Podcast: These Aren’t My Pants
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
These Aren’t My Pants — [Explicit Content] Gunman attacks FBI offices in Cincinnati. Trump and henchmen inciting their Red Hat mob. Republicans have been warned by Trump allies to cut the crap. When Steve Doocy is the voice of reason. FBI seized documents in June, too. Red Hat dummies at Mar-a-lago. Trump confesses to having documents locked in a room. Possibility of an informant. Trump is worried about wire taps. 19,598 federal search warrants approved in 2021. Trump invokes the Fifth. Beto O’Rourke unleashed. Waiting for Merrick Garland. Ronny Jackson ate dog penis. With Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Matt Jaffe, George Harris, and more!