Some More News: The Perverse Incentives of the Healthcare Industry

Hi. Boy oh boy, the pursuit of profit has really screwed up healthcare in America. It screwed up a lot of other things, too, but this episode is about healthcare. This is Part 2 in our series looking at how the Profit Motive creates bizarre and often grotesque incentives that push industries to do the opposite of what they should.

Executive Producer - Katy Stoll. Directed by Jonathan Harris. Written by Ella Yurman. Edited by Gregg Meller. Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco. Head Writer - David Christopher Bell. Producer - Will Gordh. Post-Production Supervisor – John Conway. Researcher - Marco Siler-Gonzales. Associate Producer - Quincy Tucker.

Chapters:

00:00 - Introduction

02:34 - Healthcare is messed up in America

06:47 - How the healthcare industry came to prioritize profit over people

17:43 - How the Profit Motive drives up the cost of care

34:20 - The pharmaceutical industry is also making a buttload of money

42:22 - Maybe healthcare shouldn’t be motivated by profit

