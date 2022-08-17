 

Some More News: The Perverse Incentives of the Healthcare Industry

Hi. Boy oh boy, the pursuit of profit has really screwed up healthcare in America. It screwed up a lot of other things, too, but this episode is about healthcare. This is Part 2 in our series looking at how the Profit Motive creates bizarre and often grotesque incentives that push industries to do the opposite of what they should.

Executive Producer - Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Directed by Jonathan Harris (@countrycaravan). Written by Ella Yurman (@ElYurman). Edited by Gregg Meller (@greggmeller). Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco. Head Writer - David Christopher Bell (@MovieHooligan). Producer - Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Post-Production Supervisor – John Conway (@Conway_East) Researcher - Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco). Associate Producer - Quincy Tucker (@quincyrashard).

Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
02:34 - Healthcare is messed up in America
06:47 - How the healthcare industry came to prioritize profit over people
17:43 - How the Profit Motive drives up the cost of care
34:20 - The pharmaceutical industry is also making a buttload of money
42:22 - Maybe healthcare shouldn’t be motivated by profit

Sources: docs.google.com.

