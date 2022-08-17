Some More News: The Perverse Incentives of the Healthcare Industry
Hi. Boy oh boy, the pursuit of profit has really screwed up healthcare in America. It screwed up a lot of other things, too, but this episode is about healthcare. This is Part 2 in our series looking at how the Profit Motive creates bizarre and often grotesque incentives that push industries to do the opposite of what they should.
Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
02:34 - Healthcare is messed up in America
06:47 - How the healthcare industry came to prioritize profit over people
17:43 - How the Profit Motive drives up the cost of care
34:20 - The pharmaceutical industry is also making a buttload of money
42:22 - Maybe healthcare shouldn’t be motivated by profit
