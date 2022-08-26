 

Read the Heavily Redacted Affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant

Politics • Views: 2,374

Well, here it is; if you plan on printing this out, make sure you have plenty of black ink left.

For the reasons explained below, the materials the government marked for redaction in the attached document must remain sealed to protect the safety and privacy of a significant number of civilian witnesses, in addition to law enforcement personnel, as well as to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and to avoid disclosure of grand jury material in violation of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.

It’s so wild that all of these protections are necessary because the former president would target witnesses for harassment and violence.

UPDATE at 8/26/22 10:16:12 am by Charles Johnson

And because he just can’t stop babbling and ranting, here’s Trump on his scam social media site responding in his usual deranged fashion.

