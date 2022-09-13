The Bob Cesca Podcast: Toonces the Driving Cat
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Toonces The Driving Cat — [Explicit Language] The Elvis movie and a brief Emmys recap. Bob’s bike ride with Stephanie Miller ended in disaster. Why was Trump in Sterling, VA over the weekend? Trump may have moved documents to Bedminster. Another bomb threat at Children’s Hospital in Boston. Geoffrey Berman says he was pushed by Barr’s DOJ to prosecute Trump’s enemies. The Senate announces an investigation into Berman’s allegations. Everyone gets a subpoena. FBI confirms there are still missing files. Trump considered not leaving the White House. Judge dismissing Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary. With Buzz Burbank, music by Seth Adam, Keith Daniel, and more!