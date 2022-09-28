 

Some More News: The GOP’s Martha’s Vineyard Stunt Backfired and Then… They Just Lied About It

190
Politics • Views: 2,148

YouTube

Hi. This week, we’re taking a look at the cruelty and shamelessness of when Ron DeSantis human trafficked a bunch of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. This did not go how the GOP thought it would, so they spent the last few weeks lying and pretending it did.

Executive Producer - Katy Stoll
Directed by Will Gordh
Written by David Christopher Bell
Edited by Gregg Meller
Producer - Jonathan Harris
Associate Producer - Quincy Tucker
Post-Production Supervisor – John Conway
Researcher - Marco Siler-Gonzales
Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco
Head Writer - David Christopher Bell

Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
07:09 - Ron DeSantis’ Cruel Kidnapping Stunt…
21:25 - …And How It Really Backfired
29:25 - What This Stunt Says About The GOP
41:49 - The GOP Lied About How This Went For Them

Follow us on social media!
Twitter: @SomeMoreNews
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
TikTok: tiktok.com

Sources: docs.google.com

#somemorenews #marthasvineyard #rondesantis

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Indigenous Americans Ruled Democratically Long Before the U.S. DidDemocracy: it was older and more widespread than we thought. At the Oconee site, called Cold Springs, artifacts were excavated before the valley became an aquatic playground. Now, new older-than-expected radiocarbon dates for those museum-held finds push back the origin ...
Thanos
3 weeks ago
Views: 1,505 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 •