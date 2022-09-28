Some More News: The GOP’s Martha’s Vineyard Stunt Backfired and Then… They Just Lied About It

YouTube

Hi. This week, we’re taking a look at the cruelty and shamelessness of when Ron DeSantis human trafficked a bunch of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. This did not go how the GOP thought it would, so they spent the last few weeks lying and pretending it did.

Chapters:

00:00 - Introduction

07:09 - Ron DeSantis’ Cruel Kidnapping Stunt…

21:25 - …And How It Really Backfired

29:25 - What This Stunt Says About The GOP

41:49 - The GOP Lied About How This Went For Them

