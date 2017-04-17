Trump Says He Can’t Be Sued for Inciting Violence at Rallies Because He’s the President

Above the law

Donald Trump is being sued by several protesters who were assaulted by his followers at a rally last year in Louisville, Kentucky, after he screamed “Get ‘em outta here!” from the stage. And one of those supporters has now filed his own suit against Trump, saying he shouldn’t be held liable for the assault because he was acting at Trump’s urging.

But Trump’s lawyers are trying to claim he can’t be sued for inciting violence at all — because he’s the president. And they’re also trying to claim he never incited violence at all. Even though he’s on tape doing it.

Donald Trump’s lawyers in a Friday afternoon federal court filing argued that he cannot be sued for inciting his supporters to hurt protesters because, as the president, he is immune from civil lawsuits. The lawsuit was brought by three protesters who allege they were roughed up and ejected by Trump supporters from a March 2016 campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky, after Trump barked from the stage “get ‘em out of here!” The lawsuit seeks damages from two Trump supporters who confronted the protesters, as well as Trump’s presidential campaign and the president himself, since the protesters argue the Trump supporters were acting at his direction. In Friday’s filing, the president’s lawyers contend that Trump was not ordering his supporters to rough up the protesters — or to do anything. “The Trump Defendants deny that Mr. Trump directed his statement to the crowd,” the lawyers wrote.

