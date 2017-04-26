Donald Trump Thinks He’s Above the Law - Now He Wants to “Break Up” the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

The descent into autocracy accelerates

You’ll have to excuse my language here, folks, but this one is absolutely fucking outrageous. After ranting earlier that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had blocked his “sanctuary cities” executive order (and he was wrong — it was the US District Court in San Francisco), our Narcissist in Chief gave an interview to right wing propaganda outlet Washington Examiner and threatened to “break up” the Ninth Circuit Court.

President Trump said Wednesday that he has “absolutely” considered proposals that would split up the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where judges have blocked two of his executive actions. “Absolutely, I have,” Trump said of considering 9th Circuit breakup proposals during a far-ranging interview with the Washington Examiner at the White House. “There are many people that want to break up the 9th Circuit. It’s outrageous.”

Trump is now talking openly about destroying the parts of the judicial system that won’t rubber-stamp his bigoted executive orders. He’s openly scorning the rule of law. This way lies dictatorship, folks.