Trump Sent Message to Flynn as He Was Being Investigated: “Stay Strong”

Bad news day for orange president

The big news keeps coming, and it’s all bad for Pumpkin Pinochet.

The Trump transition team knew Michael Flynn was under investigation weeks before the inauguration, which makes a liar out of Mike Pence, since he was in charge of the transition team.

Flynn and other Trump campaign officials had at least 18 undisclosed contacts with Russian officials during the last 7 months of the campaign.

And last but not least, even after Trump fired Michael Flynn he remained in contact — at one point sending him a message telling him to “stay strong.”

Saddled with steep legal bills, Flynn wanted to reconnect with old friends and talk about potential future business opportunities. But one overriding question among those present were his views on the president who had fired him from his national security advisor post. Flynn left little doubt about the answer. Not only did he remain loyal to President Trump; he indicated that he and the president were still in communication. “I just got a message from the president to stay strong,” Flynn said after the meal was over, according to two sources who are close to Flynn and are familiar with the conversation, which took place on April 25.

Even some Republicans are now starting to whisper the word “impeachment.” But with the revelation that the transition team knew Flynn was being investigated, if Trump does end up being impeached Mike Pence cannot be allowed to simply take his place. This whole gang of villains is corrupt.