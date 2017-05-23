 

On Sean Hannity’s Pathetic Public Meltdown

Will he be the next Fox hack to get canned?
Fox News dimwit Sean Hannity is having a very public, very grotesque meltdown over his promotion of yet another far right conspiracy theory; that DNC staffer Seth Rich was murdered because of some nebulous connection to the release of hacked DNC emails by Wikileaks.

Some conspiracy theories hang their wild conclusions on a shred of evidence, but in this case there appears to be absolutely no evidence, and Seth Rich’s parents have a disturbing and poignant piece in today’s Washington Post begging these hordes of deranged right wing bloggers and media hacks to stop politicizing their son’s murder.

In a very uncharacteristic move, Fox News has actually retracted their story on Rich’s murder. I can’t even recall the last time they retracted anything. That’s how ridiculous and despicable this fake news story is; even Fox won’t continue with it.

But Sean Hannity? He’s tripling and quadrupling down, refusing to retract anything and claiming to have more information than anyone else, information that’s going to save the Trump presidency from the Russia scandal.

“For those accusing me of pushing a conspiracy theory, you are the biggest phony hypocrites in the entire world,” Hannity said Tuesday.

“This issue, it’s so big now that the entire Russia collusion narrative is hanging by a thread,” he said, referencing media coverage of the investigations into the Trump campaign and possible ties to Russia’s meddling in the presidential election last year.

“If in fact, take Seth out of it, there was a whistleblower within the DNC — a truth-teller that was actually the source for WikiLeaks, not Russia — working with the Trump campaign. These are questions that I have a moral obligation to ask, and I will do the mainstream media’s job like I have most of my career.”

Hannity has been arguing for days that heavy media coverage of the Trump-Russia investigation is hypocritical because no evidence has been found directly linking the campaign to Russia thus far.

“You’re trying to take down a president, and I’m trying to get to the truth,” Hannity said on his radio program. “I have an agenda to get to the truth,” he continued. “I’m not saying I have answers yet, but I’m digging deep, and I have a lot more information than all of you do at this point.”

“For all of you in the media, I’m not going to stop doing my job and asking questions, because I know the lies you’re telling, and the conspiracies you’ve spun, with no evidence, to destroy a president in conjunction with the deep state,” Hannity added.

Because that’s what this is really all about, of course: a pathetically desperate attempt by the far right to find something, anything to take the focus off Trump’s increasingly obvious and increasingly serious problems. And they don’t care who they hurt or smear or libel to do it.

