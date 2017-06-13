After Boasting About How Great It Is for Months, Suddenly Trump Thinks Trumpcare Is “Too Harsh”

After boasting over and over for months that the Trumpcare bill created by evil heartless Republicans was the greatest thing for America since the Manzanar internment camps, and after holding a party with House Republicans in the White House Rose Garden when they passed it, suddenly today Trump is calling it “too harsh.”

President Donald Trump directed Senate Republicans to pass a generous health care bill at a meeting with more than a dozen GOP senators on Tuesday, arguing that the austere House health care bill is difficult to defend, according to people familiar with the meeting. The president also said Republicans risk getting savaged in the 2018 midterms if they fail to repeal Obamacare after a seven-year campaign against the law. But he made clear that the Senate needs to pass a bill that Republicans are able to more easily defend and is not viewed as an attack on Americans from low-income households, as the House bill has been portrayed by critics, the sources said. He also advocated more robust tax credits for people who buy insurance on the individual market, a move that would increase the bill’s cost.

Everybody realizes this is just another scheme to trick people into supporting this nightmare health care legislation, right? Health care legislation that the Republican Party hasn’t even released to the public? Health care legislation that’s really nothing more than a massive tax cut for the richest Americans?

But if the Senate Republicans modify it, now Trump can brag that he got them to “improve” it. This is a bait-and-switch con on the national level.