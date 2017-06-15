Trump Rages on Twitter About Being Investigated for Obstruction of Justice, Thus Confirming WaPo Report

Malevolent clown makes himself look guilty again

As usual, our so-called president got on Twitter early this morning and rage-tweeted up a storm about being investigated for obstruction of justice.

Thereby confirming the Washington Post’s report that he’s being investigated for obstruction of justice.

If there’s one thing this guy has been terrific at since invading the White House, it’s shooting himself in the foot.

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

