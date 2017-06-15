 

Trump Rages on Twitter About Being Investigated for Obstruction of Justice, Thus Confirming WaPo Report

Malevolent clown makes himself look guilty again
As usual, our so-called president got on Twitter early this morning and rage-tweeted up a storm about being investigated for obstruction of justice.

Thereby confirming the Washington Post’s report that he’s being investigated for obstruction of justice.

If there’s one thing this guy has been terrific at since invading the White House, it’s shooting himself in the foot.

