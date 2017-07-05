 

Right Wing Launches Another Fake Outrage Over CNN, Based on Outright Lies

235
Politics • Views: 5,037
5

Here we have the latest right wing fake outrage, as dishonest fake news peddler @JackPosobiec whips up the delusional base into a frenzy with outright lies.

(The dishonest tweet above has now been deleted by Posobiec.)

Two important things to realize:

  1. The guy who posted the "CNN wrestling" video retweeted by Donald Trump ("HanAssholeSolo") is not a "15-year old member of the LGBT community." He's a 37-year old man. This outright lie was invented by Posobiec.
  2. The Reddit user only "apologized" after CNN found out who he was and contacted him. The "apology" was very obviously inspired by fear that his identity was about to be revealed.

Here’s an archive of “HanAssholeSolo’s” posts at Reddit, for reference, in case you didn’t know just how despicable and vile this guy really is.

And on this page he states very clearly that he’s 37 years old.

Also see
Does CNN owe racists anonymity? – ThinkProgress

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Race at the Race: Being Indian-American at the Indianapolis 500 “Everyone stands up to cheer for the winner at the end, no matter who they are.” It was true, everyone had taken off their hats and clapped for Sato as he did his victory lap. “Same with Kanaan,” my ...
Birth Control Works
15 hours, 2 minutes ago
Views: 302 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Maxine Waters, the Internet’s Political Auntie, Won’t Back Down on Trump - Broadly The more she learned more about Trump's past—specifically the allegations that he had practiced racial discrimination on his properties, cheated contractors and other employees who he'd hired to work on his projects, and committed fraud with Trump University—the more ...
Birth Control Works
15 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 300 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
SO WE BRUNCHED - VERVE UP - Medium There is a Doctor in Kenya who is building a hospital brick by brick for women suffering with Obstetric Fistula. He has dedicated his professional life to restoring dignity to women (often mere girls) who’ve borne dead babies, lost ...
Birth Control Works
15 hours, 13 minutes ago
Views: 177 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
VAG FACTS - VERVE UP - Medium We concluded that even a wanted pregnancy and childbirth is as terrifying as it is exciting That feeling overwhelmed, ambivalent, scared and scarred is normal. Crying everyday, not wanting to hold your baby or look it in the eye ...
Birth Control Works
15 hours, 16 minutes ago
Views: 193 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
What’s the Average Salary in the U.S.? With all the political talk of “the one percent” versus the rest of the U.S. in recent times, understanding what the average income for Americans truly is can be perplexing. That’s because the answer to this question involves a ...
Birth Control Works
17 hours, 20 minutes ago
Views: 203 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jimmy Carter Just Built a Solar Farm to Power Half His Home Town Former President Jimmy Carter is no stranger to solar power. He was so taken with it during his presidency that he actually had solar panels installed on the roof of the White House. Ronald Reagan famously removed them because ...
Birth Control Works
17 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 265 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Pepper the Cat: Another 4th of July Last night was terrifying. I love my country and the whole revolutionary war history. But I hate the booms. The low thud in the ground you humans can't even hear sets off my most primal fears. Heard the dogs ...
Unshaken Defiance
17 hours, 51 minutes ago
Views: 237 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Frederick Douglass’ Fiery 4th of July Speech Unveiled in 2013, the 7-foot bronze statue of 19th-century abolitionist Frederick Douglass looms large in Emancipation Hall inside the U.S. Capitol, a landmark constructed in part by slave labor. Douglass’ presence in the building seems only natural now that ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 263 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Zero 7 - Destiny Ft. Sia and Sophie Barker (2002) Zero 7 ft. Sia and Sophie Barker performing "Destiny" (April 30, 2002) at radio program 'SETS Without A Net', produced by the County of San Diego and radio station KPRI."Destiny" was included in Sia's live mini album "Lady Croissant" ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 284 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Happy Birthday America! Let’s Blow Stuff Up.I’ve always maintained that Thanksgiving is the best holiday. No religious obligations, no wasteful gift giving, plenty to eat, plenty of football, who could ask for anything more? Well, if you live in the northeastern part of this country, then ...
rhoffman
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 250 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs