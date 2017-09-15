That Assange Pardon Deal With Trump Dana Rohrabacher Tried to Make? It Was Facilitated by Chuck C. Johnson.

Rohrabacher and the Rage Furby working together with Julian Assange

Chuck C. Johnson and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher pose in front of the Ecuadoran embassy in London. (Source: Facebook

Today we learned that California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has actually been setting himself up as middleman for a deal to get Donald Trump to pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, in exchange for what he says is “evidence” that exonerates Russia from accusations of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The possible “deal”—a term used by Mr. Rohrabacher during the Wednesday phone call—would involve a pardon of Mr. Assange or “something like that,” Mr. Rohrabacher said. In exchange, Mr. Assange would probably present a computer drive or other data-storage device that Mr. Rohrabacher said would exonerate Russia in the long-running controversy about who was the source of hacked and stolen material aimed at embarrassing the Democratic Party during the 2016 election.

Since this story is all over the place and nobody seems to be mentioning one important thing about it, I wanted to point out again that the guy who set up this meeting between Julian Assange and Dana Rohrabacher was cyberstalker and Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson, aka the Rage Furby, permanently banned from Twitter and relegated to the fringe of the fringe.

When I wrote about this awful convergence last month, I quoted Chuck’s infamous comments in which he came out unmistakably as a Holocaust denier, in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session:

justacolyte:

what are your thoughts on the Holocaust, WW2, and the JQ in general? ChuckCJohnson:

I do not and never have believed the six million figure. I think the Red Cross numbers of 250,000 dead in the camps from typhus are more realistic. I think the Allied bombing of Germany was a ware crime. I agree with David Cole about Auschwitz and the gas chambers not being real. I read the German War (highly recommend), Bloodlands, Mein Kampf, and all of David Irving. I’m more or less of the view that the war was an outgrowth of the efforts of communism to spread itself throughout the world. I also believe that the fears of German extermination were not misplaced, especially in light of the Ukrainian famine. But I support Israel as a Jewish state and Zionism as a concept. I’m pro-ethno state, generally. I understand why and how Hitler rose to power but think too much of our focus on World War II is spent trying to understand Hitler and not enough is spent trying to understand Weimar. Mecius Moldbug, aka Curtis Yarvin, is right. America is a communist country.

But there’s an interesting footnote to this story, too. After my article about Rohrabacher and the Rage Furby went viral on Twitter and Facebook, Johnson got on his Facebook page and posted a truly deranged (and highly defamatory) rant about me, denying that he’s a Holocaust denier even as he denied the Holocaust again.

Here’s a screenshot of that insane post.

Chuck writes, “I am not, nor have I ever been, a Holocaust denier.” Then, in the very next paragraph, he writes “I do not believe the six million Jews killed figure.”

Uh, Chuck? That’s straight up Holocaust denial, dude.

He can’t help revealing his sick thinking even as he tries to deny it. But he’s “looked at” suing the “alleged homosexual” who pantsed him in front of the whole world. Excuse me while I LOL.

And one more postscript to this sorry tale: shortly after Johnson posted this deranged rant on Facebook, it was deleted and he was given a 30-day suspension for violating Facebook’s community standards.

I’ve lost count of how many times Johnson has been suspended for this kind of hateful, sick posting, but it’s at least 8 times. I don’t know why Facebook doesn’t ban him permanently at this point; it really ought to be blindingly obvious that he’s going to continue breaking the rules until they have no other choice.