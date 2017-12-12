YouTube

It just seems appropriate somehow that Todd Rundgren play the theme song for this evening.

We’ve been waiting so long,

We’ve been waiting for the sun to rise and shine

Shining still to give us the will

Can you hear me, the sound of my voice?

I am here to tell you I have made my choice

I’ve been listening to what’s been going down

There’s just too much talk and gossip going ‘round

You may think that I’m a fool, but I know the answer

Words become a tool, anyone can use them

Take the golden rule, as the best example

Eyes that have seen will know what I mean

The time has come to take the bull by the horns

We’ve been so downhearted, we’ve been so forlorn

We get weak and we want to give in

But we still need each other if we want to win

Hold that line, baby hold that line

Get up boys and hit ‘em one more time

We may be losing now but we can’t stop trying

So hold that line, baby hold that line

If you don’t know what to do about a world of trouble

You can pull it through if you need to and if

You believe it’s true, it will surely happen

Shining still, to give us the will

Bright as the day, to show us the way

Somehow, someday

We need just one victory and we’re on our way

Prayin’ for it all day and fightin’ for it all night

Give us just one victory, it will be all right

We may feel about to fall but we go down fighting

You will hear the call if you only listen

Underneath it all we are here together shining still