Trump Accuses Dianne Feinstein of Committing a Crime by Releasing the Fusion GPS Transcript

One way you can always tell that the Trump-thing has been injured where it hurts most — his ego — is when he lashes out on Twitter and accuses his target of doing something illegal. (If only Trump could criminalize criticism of himself, imagine how much greater America would be.)

And this morning he did exactly this, attacking Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) for releasing the transcript of the interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson that Senate Republicans wanted to hide from the public. (Because it laid bare their duplicity and dishonesty about the Trump-Russia dossier created by British ex-spy Christopher Steele.)

In typical grade-school fashion, Trump worked in one of his childish name-calling bits too, labeling the Senator “Sneaky Dianne Feinstein,” although what she did was the exact opposite of “sneaky,” of course.

The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump lists 17 (!) other times Trump has accused his critics and political opponents of imaginary crimes: The ‘illegal’ acts Trump has spotted since 2015.

Trump followed up the attack on Feinstein with yet another tweet calling the investigation into his possible collusion with Russia a “witch hunt,” oddly capitalized.

The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. Russia & the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

What he means by “Republicans should finally take control” is anybody’s guess. This man is not well.