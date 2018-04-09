 

Elise Trouw’s Latest Excellent Solo Jam: “Line of Sight”

73
Music • Views: 2,172
2

YouTube

Line of Sight - Elise Trouw

Recorded and Filmed in one take by Blowhole Sound (Scott Lehman)

Live looping triggered through Ableton Live using the internal IAC MIDI driver.

Spotify: open.spotify.com
iTunes: itunes.apple.com
Website: elisetrouw.com

Instruments:

Paiste 14” Dark Energy Hi-Hat
Paiste 22” Big Beat Ride
CymbSiz by Jaspercussion
Regal Tip Jazz Series Sticks
Taylor T5z
Fender Mustang Bass
Korg SV-1

Audio:

Neumann M147
Mojave ma-300
Burl Mothership
UA Apollo 8p
Empirical Labs Distressor
UAD plugins
Sennhesier EW 300 IEM
Fender IEMs
Vintech 473 mic pres

Video:

Sony A7S
Sony 35mm f1.8
DJI ronin M

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Roseanne Barr Is Tweeting About QAnon, a New Pizzagate-Style Conspiracy Theory Barr's been full metal Trump-loving wingnut in a social liberal suit for a long long time. This is why I would never watch her show, and why I won't be spending money with advertisers on her show once someone ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 896 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs