Florida’s Trump-Endorsed GOP Gubernatorial Nominee DeSantis Says Andrew Gillum Would “Monkey Things Up”

They’re already trying to pretend it was an innocent remark, not racist at all. Yeah, right.

It was even too racist for Fox News. That’s how you know it went way beyond a “dog whistle.”

“Ron DeSantis was obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses. To characterize it as anything else is absurd,” Stephen Lawson, the communications director for the Ron DeSantis campaign, said in a statement. “Florida’s economy has been on the move for the last eight years and the last thing we need is a far-left Democrat trying to stop our success.” Later in the hour, the Fox News anchor read the DeSantis camp statement and felt the need to address his remarks, saying “We do not condone this language and wanted to make our viewers aware that he has since clarified his statement.”

“Clarified his statement.”

Republican politicians know exactly what they’re doing when they say things like this; they’re appealing to the people who voted for and still support Donald Trump. And their excuses and diversions are simply pathetic. The entire GOP is rotten to the core.