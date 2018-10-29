New Poll: Majority of Americans Believe Trump’s Behavior Encourages White Supremacists

I wish it was a much larger percentage, but it’s clear that Donald Trump’s weak, insincere attempts to disguise his encouragement of white supremacists are not working with a majority of Americans.

A Public Religion Research Institute poll published Monday found that 54 percent of Americans think Trump’s decisions and behavior as president have encouraged members of white supremacist groups.

Trump has faced criticism for not consistently condemning white supremacism, including when he initially said that “both sides” were to blame for violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., last August.

The poll released Monday also found that 58 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s performance as president, including 42 percent of people who strongly disapprove. The poll found that 41 percent of Americans approve of his performance.

Additionally, nearly seven in 10 Americans think Trump has hurt the dignity of the presidency or wish that he would behave more similarly to his predecessors.