A Previously Unreleased Track From Tom Petty: “For Real”

YouTube

The previously unreleased track, taken from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers career retrospective ‘The Best of Everything’. Pre-Order Now: tompetty.lnk.to

tompetty.com

Official Lyrics:

For Real

Oh brother, look what we’ve become

Oh brother, could we be so dumb

They set us up like dominos

I didn’t do it for no magazine

Didn’t do it for no video

Never did it for no CEO

But I did it for real

Woulda done it for free

I did it for me

Cause it was all that rang true

I did it for real

And I did it for you

Mighta done it for my sanity

Maybe done it for my vanity

Could be I did it for my big ego

But I did it for real

Woulda done it for free

Yeah I did it for me

Cause it was all that rang true

I did it for real

And I did it for you (true)

Oh brother, look what we’ve become

Oh brother, I’ve been overrun

Only did it for the way it made me feel

Yeah I did it for real

Woulda done it for free

Yeah I did it for me

Cause it was all that rang true

I did it for real

And I did it for you