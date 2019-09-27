BREAKING: When Trump Hosted Russian Officials in the White House in 2017, He Told Them He Didn’t Care About Their Election Interference
And we have another major bit of impeachment news tonight, amid the increasing deluge: Trump told Russian officials in 2017 he wasn’t concerned about Moscow’s interference in U.S. election.
If you were paying attention you remember this meeting, and yes, it looked terrible back then. It looked like Trump was laughing with Russian cronies about stealing the election.
And yeah, that’s what it was.
President Trump told two senior Russian officials in a 2017 Oval Office meeting that he was unconcerned about Moscow’s interference in the U.S. election because the United States did the same in other countries, an assertion that prompted alarmed White House officials to limit access to the remarks to an unusually small number of people, according to three former officials with knowledge of the matter.
The comments, which have not been previously reported, were part of a now-infamous meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, in which Trump revealed highly classified information that exposed a source of intelligence on the Islamic State. He also said during the meeting that firing FBI Director James B. Comey the day before had relieved “great pressure” on him.
A memorandum summarizing the meeting was limited to all but a few officials with the highest security clearances in an attempt to keep the president’s comments from being disclosed publicly, according to the former officials, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.