The Bob Cesca Podcast: Rabies Cancer
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Schiller & Hamilton Law Firm:
Rabies Cancer — NSFW! TRex David Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here today; Dow is down 900 points; Elizabeth Warren is out; The patriarchy runs deep; The next vice president; Senate races are looking good; Cenk loses his vanity race for Congress; Trump says he’ll talk about Hunter Biden a lot; The four reasons why that will backfire against Trump; Trump won’t have a thousand test kits ready as promised; Poopy Pandemic; Trump denies saying sick people should go to work; “Only” eleven deaths; Tito’s Vodka and hand sanitizer; Americans less likely to vote for Trump because of pandemic reaction; Trump is suing the Washington Post now; With music by Callie Cardamon and Battle Tapes; and more!