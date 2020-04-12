Richie Kotzen in His Kitchen: “As You Are” (Official Self Quarantine Music Video)

YouTube

This is the Official (corona virus era) Music Video

for the Richie Kotzen song ‘As You Are’

Taken From the 2020 Release ’50 for 50’

Directed by Julia Lage

Edited by Richie Kotzen

Side Note… Please take no offense to the middle finger at the camera.

It is a gesture not to you the viewer but to the situation at the time of

this filming.

AS YOU ARE

(WORDS AND MUSIC BY RICHIE KOTZEN)

YOU AINT GOT TO PLAY NO GAMES WITH ME BABY

YOU DON’T EVER NEED TO CHANGE

AINT GONNA PLAY NO ROLL WE AINT ACTIN

YOU GONNA MAKE MISTAKES BUT I GOTCHA

AINT GONNA SLEEP ALONE

I’M TAKIN TIME I’M PLANING ON LIVING IT UP

ROLL ROLL WITH ME I’M IN FLOW WITH YA

YOU ALL READY KNOW

NO ONE UNDERSTANDS YOU LIKE I DO

I SEE YOU AS YOU ARE NOT AS I AM

NO ONE UNDERSTANDS ME LIKE YOU DO

I KNOW YOU SEE ME AS I AM AND NOT AS YOU ARE

I AINT GOTTA WATCH MY BACK CUZ YA GOT ME

YOU DON’T NEED FOR ME TO CHANGE

YOU WONT EVER PULL THE PLUG CUZ YOU’RE POWER

YOU LISTEN TO ME

I’M GONNA MAKE MISTAKES BUT YOU GOT ME

I’LL NEVER DIE ALONE

I’M TRUSTIN US NOW LETS GET TO LIVIN IT UP

ROLL ROLL WITH ME I’M IN FLOW WITH YA

YOU ALL READY KNOW YEA YEA

NO ONE UNDERSTANDS YOU LIKE I DO

I SEE YOU AS YOU ARE NOT AS I AM

NO ONE UNDERSTANDS ME LIKE YOU DO

I KNOW YOU SEE ME AS I AM AND NOT AS YOU ARE