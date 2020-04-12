Richie Kotzen in His Kitchen: “As You Are” (Official Self Quarantine Music Video)
instagram.com
facebook.com
@Richie_Kotzen
itunescharts.net
This is the Official (corona virus era) Music Video
for the Richie Kotzen song ‘As You Are’
Taken From the 2020 Release ’50 for 50’
Directed by Julia Lage
Edited by Richie Kotzen
Side Note… Please take no offense to the middle finger at the camera.
It is a gesture not to you the viewer but to the situation at the time of
this filming.
AS YOU ARE
(WORDS AND MUSIC BY RICHIE KOTZEN)
YOU AINT GOT TO PLAY NO GAMES WITH ME BABY
YOU DON’T EVER NEED TO CHANGE
AINT GONNA PLAY NO ROLL WE AINT ACTIN
YOU GONNA MAKE MISTAKES BUT I GOTCHA
AINT GONNA SLEEP ALONE
I’M TAKIN TIME I’M PLANING ON LIVING IT UP
ROLL ROLL WITH ME I’M IN FLOW WITH YA
YOU ALL READY KNOW
NO ONE UNDERSTANDS YOU LIKE I DO
I SEE YOU AS YOU ARE NOT AS I AM
NO ONE UNDERSTANDS ME LIKE YOU DO
I KNOW YOU SEE ME AS I AM AND NOT AS YOU ARE
I AINT GOTTA WATCH MY BACK CUZ YA GOT ME
YOU DON’T NEED FOR ME TO CHANGE
YOU WONT EVER PULL THE PLUG CUZ YOU’RE POWER
YOU LISTEN TO ME
I’M GONNA MAKE MISTAKES BUT YOU GOT ME
I’LL NEVER DIE ALONE
I’M TRUSTIN US NOW LETS GET TO LIVIN IT UP
ROLL ROLL WITH ME I’M IN FLOW WITH YA
YOU ALL READY KNOW YEA YEA
NO ONE UNDERSTANDS YOU LIKE I DO
I SEE YOU AS YOU ARE NOT AS I AM
NO ONE UNDERSTANDS ME LIKE YOU DO
I KNOW YOU SEE ME AS I AM AND NOT AS YOU ARE