The Bob Cesca Podcast: Total Power
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Total Power — [Explicit Content] Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama endorse Joe Biden; The Biden-Bernie livechat video; The most unspooled Trump Show ever; Trump declares himself to have ‘total power’; Trump was cocaine-angry; Small government states’ rights conservatives must be very confused today; Trump’s propaganda video violated campaign finance laws; CBS’s Paula Reid was a juggernaut; Trump and Mutiny On The Bounty; With music by The Bitter Elegance and Matt Jaffe; and more!