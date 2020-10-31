WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden, President Barack Obama, & Stevie Wonder Speak LIVE in Detroit, Michigan
There is too much at stake on Tuesday to sit this election out. Tune in as Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Stevie Wonder get out the vote in Detroit, Michigan.
Join our campaign: joebiden.com
Follow Joe!
Joe’s Twitter: @joebiden
Joe’s Facebook: facebook.com
Joe’s Instagram: instagram.com
#JoeBiden #Joe2020 #BidenForPresident
Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president to restore the soul of the nation. He believes it’s time to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough and resilient. We choose hope over fear. Science over fiction. Truth over lies. And unity over division. We are the United States of America. And together, there is not a single thing we can’t do. Join Team Joe today: joebiden.com