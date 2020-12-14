BREAKING: Bill Barr Bails
Yeah, he was fired the minute he refused to co-sign Trump’s “voter fraud” con game.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump: Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective ‘just before Christmas.’
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 14, 2020
The Trump-thing hath tweeted.
Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
With five weeks left in his rotten, corrupt administration the Attorney General “resigns.” Just another normal day in the shitshow.