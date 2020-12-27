SongsOfComfort: Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo, “Blewu”

YouTube

I’m grateful not only for music’s comfort, but for its connections. I heard my friend Angélique Kidjo sing “Blewu” — a dirge for the dead and an anthem of thanks — almost two years ago, and it’s never left me. This is for those we have lost and for those who risk their lives so we don’t lose more.



“Blewu,” based on a traditional Ewe song, composed by Bella Bellow #songsofcomfort

This video was originally released on April 21, 2020, as part of Yo-Yo Ma’s #SongsOfComfort project, which was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide comfort in a time of anxiety and fear. The project inspired thousands of people around the world to upload their own songs of comfort in the months that followed.