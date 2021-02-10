WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Impeachment Trial Resumes, Day 2

YouTube

Warning: Some video shown during the trial may contain graphic images of violence and profanity.

President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues for a second day beginning at noon EST on Feb. 10. House Democrats will present evidence demonstrating why they believe Trump should be convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump was impeached by the House last month while still in office, the first president ever to be impeached twice, on a single charge of incitement of insurrection. It was a largely party-line vote, but 10 Republicans also joined Democrats in condemning the president for stoking violence. After the first day of the Senate trial was spent debating whether lawmakers had authority to impeach a president no longer in office, a power supported by many conservative and liberal law scholars, six Republicans sided with Democrats in voting to proceed with the trial. Democrats will need to win over more Republicans in order to convict Trump, which requires a two-thirds majority vote.