Donovan Returns and David Lynch Is Directing: “I Am the Shaman”
Donovan’s I AM THE SHAMAN recorded in David Lynch’s LA Studio and the video directed by David Lynch.
Donovan plays his acoustic guitar ‘Kelly‘ and sings .
David plays his unique Modal Chord Guitar Textures and effects. See lyrics here below
I AM THE SHAMAN
Yon wheeling of great stars has cast a silver web around my heart
On an Elfin Sea in a Ship of Filigree
And look upon her prow - a sign upon her brow
She guides us on our way when hearts they go astray
Lorelei Lorelei who will dry your pretty eyes
Lorelei as you fly around those starry skies
Lorelei why O why why O why O Lorelei
Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman
Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman
Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman
Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman
All those wheeling of great stars they cast a spell on me
As I wander through the stars Linda Love and me
I don’t know how I got here but I know where I go
As I wander all I know all I know
Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman
Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman
Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman
Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman
Donovan Discs / Peer Music World / BMI: 2021