Donovan Returns and David Lynch Is Directing: “I Am the Shaman”

YouTube

Donovan’s I AM THE SHAMAN recorded in David Lynch’s LA Studio and the video directed by David Lynch.

Donovan plays his acoustic guitar ‘Kelly‘ and sings .

David plays his unique Modal Chord Guitar Textures and effects. See lyrics here below

We ask you all…

What on Earthly Heaven can Donovan be singing about?

Your thoughts? send to facebook.com

Follow Donovan

donovan.ie

facebook.com

@DonovanOfficial

instagram.com

I AM THE SHAMAN

Yon wheeling of great stars has cast a silver web around my heart

On an Elfin Sea in a Ship of Filigree

And look upon her prow - a sign upon her brow

She guides us on our way when hearts they go astray

Lorelei Lorelei who will dry your pretty eyes

Lorelei as you fly around those starry skies

Lorelei why O why why O why O Lorelei

Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman

Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman

Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman

Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman

All those wheeling of great stars they cast a spell on me

As I wander through the stars Linda Love and me

I don’t know how I got here but I know where I go

As I wander all I know all I know

Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman

Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman

Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman

Yeah Mon - I am The Shaman

Donovan Discs / Peer Music World / BMI: 2021

vevo.ly