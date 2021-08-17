The Killers Live: “Runaway Horses”

YouTube

Lyrics:

Small town girl

Coca Cola grin

Honeysuckle skin

Born beneath the ready sign

Of a strawberry moon

Small town girl

Shows up for her friends

Crazy about The Bends

I was there when she first put away childish things

We had spring in our heels

Unwavering forces

Headfirst into the unknown

Like runaway horses

In a fever till the end

And every step is a silver prayer

In the face of a hard wind

You traded school

For weddings rings and rent

Invitations sent

Of you and him by a barn

Out on the edge of town

Small town girl

Put your dreams on ice

Never thinking twice

Some you’ll surely forget

And some that you never will

There was a promise in our stride

But we changed courses

Headfirst into the unknown

Like runaway horses

In a fever till the end

And every step is a silver prayer

In the face of a hard wind

Like runaway horses

It’s a long way back home again

When every step is a silver prayer

In the face of a hard wind

