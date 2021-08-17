The Killers Live: “Runaway Horses”
Lyrics:
Small town girl
Coca Cola grin
Honeysuckle skin
Born beneath the ready sign
Of a strawberry moon
Small town girl
Shows up for her friends
Crazy about The Bends
I was there when she first put away childish things
We had spring in our heels
Unwavering forces
Headfirst into the unknown
Like runaway horses
In a fever till the end
And every step is a silver prayer
In the face of a hard wind
You traded school
For weddings rings and rent
Invitations sent
Of you and him by a barn
Out on the edge of town
Small town girl
Put your dreams on ice
Never thinking twice
Some you’ll surely forget
And some that you never will
There was a promise in our stride
But we changed courses
Headfirst into the unknown
Like runaway horses
In a fever till the end
And every step is a silver prayer
In the face of a hard wind
Like runaway horses
It’s a long way back home again
When every step is a silver prayer
In the face of a hard wind