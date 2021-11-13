New From Courtney Barnett: “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”

YouTube

Courtney Barnett - If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight [Official Video]

—

Credits:

Director: Claire Marie Vogel

Producer: Annika Dawson

DP: Cody Smith

HMU: Leticia Llesmin

1st AC: Paolo Arriola

2nd AC: Dominik Czaczyk

Gaffer: Chris Oh

PA: Mallory Lemieux

PM: Sam Frickleton

Shot at Hi-Dez Recording

Editor: Mitch Goldberg

Colorist: Nate Seymour

—

Music and Lyrics by Courtney Barnett

If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight Lyrics:

Stars in the sky, are gonna die, eventually it’s fine.

Just like a lonely satellite, drifting for a little while.

If I don’t hear from you tonight, if I don’t hear from you tonight.



And it’s so quiet outside, with this curfew lullaby.

Is now an okay time to, tell you that I like you?

I wait for your reply, wait for your reply.

If I don’t hear from you tonight, if I don’t hear from you tonight.



And I swear i’ll never mention, this ever again.

But now that I got your attention, I don’t wanna bore the brains outta your head.



All my fears collided, when our mutual friend confided in me that

There’s a ninety-nine percent chance that it’s requited.

I read my bible left to right,

I fantasise I’m by your side.

I lay awake and wonder why,

I pray for rain and angels cry.

If I don’t hear from you tonight, if I don’t hear from you tonight.



Babe I need reminding, I got feelings too.

And I tried my best to hide them, but I don’t wanna hide anything from you.



Stars in the sky, are gonna die, eventually it’s fine.

Yknow that every morning I’m rising with you on my mind.

If loving you’s a crime, then gimme those front page headlines,

across the country and worldwide, singing I won’t give up this time.



If I don’t hear from you tonight,

I know you probably closed your eyes,

And everything will be alright,

If I don’t hear from you tonight,

If I don’t hear from you tonight,

If I don’t hear from you tonight,

If I don’t hear from you tonight.

—

