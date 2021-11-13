 

New From Courtney Barnett: “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”

180
Music • Views: 1,932

YouTube

Courtney Barnett - If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight [Official Video]
Taken from the new album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ out everywhere now: courtney-barnett.lnk.to

Listen to If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight: courtney-barnett.lnk.to
Listen to the brand new album: courtney-barnett.lnk.to

Subscribe: courtney-barnett.lnk.to
Follow: lnk.to
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @courtneymelba
TikTok: tiktok.com
Web: courtneybarnett.com.au


Credits:
Director: Claire Marie Vogel
Producer: Annika Dawson
DP: Cody Smith
HMU: Leticia Llesmin
1st AC: Paolo Arriola
2nd AC: Dominik Czaczyk
Gaffer: Chris Oh
PA: Mallory Lemieux
PM: Sam Frickleton
Shot at Hi-Dez Recording
Editor: Mitch Goldberg
Colorist: Nate Seymour


Music and Lyrics by Courtney Barnett

If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight Lyrics:
Stars in the sky, are gonna die, eventually it’s fine.
Just like a lonely satellite, drifting for a little while.
If I don’t hear from you tonight, if I don’t hear from you tonight.

And it’s so quiet outside, with this curfew lullaby.
Is now an okay time to, tell you that I like you?
I wait for your reply, wait for your reply.
If I don’t hear from you tonight, if I don’t hear from you tonight.

And I swear i’ll never mention, this ever again.
But now that I got your attention, I don’t wanna bore the brains outta your head.

All my fears collided, when our mutual friend confided in me that
There’s a ninety-nine percent chance that it’s requited.
I read my bible left to right,
I fantasise I’m by your side.
I lay awake and wonder why,
I pray for rain and angels cry.
If I don’t hear from you tonight, if I don’t hear from you tonight.

Babe I need reminding, I got feelings too.
And I tried my best to hide them, but I don’t wanna hide anything from you.

Stars in the sky, are gonna die, eventually it’s fine.
Yknow that every morning I’m rising with you on my mind.
If loving you’s a crime, then gimme those front page headlines,
across the country and worldwide, singing I won’t give up this time.

If I don’t hear from you tonight,
I know you probably closed your eyes,
And everything will be alright,
If I don’t hear from you tonight,
If I don’t hear from you tonight,
If I don’t hear from you tonight,
If I don’t hear from you tonight.

#courtneybarnett #ifidonthearfromyoutonight #thingstaketimetaketime

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Be Alive (Original Song From the Motion Picture ‘King Richard’) Provided to YouTube by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") · Beyoncé Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") ℗ 2021 Parkwood Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 279 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •