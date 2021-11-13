New From Courtney Barnett: “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight”
Courtney Barnett - If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight [Official Video]
—
Credits:
Director: Claire Marie Vogel
Producer: Annika Dawson
DP: Cody Smith
HMU: Leticia Llesmin
1st AC: Paolo Arriola
2nd AC: Dominik Czaczyk
Gaffer: Chris Oh
PA: Mallory Lemieux
PM: Sam Frickleton
Shot at Hi-Dez Recording
Editor: Mitch Goldberg
Colorist: Nate Seymour
—
Music and Lyrics by Courtney Barnett
If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight Lyrics:
Stars in the sky, are gonna die, eventually it’s fine.
Just like a lonely satellite, drifting for a little while.
If I don’t hear from you tonight, if I don’t hear from you tonight.
And it’s so quiet outside, with this curfew lullaby.
Is now an okay time to, tell you that I like you?
I wait for your reply, wait for your reply.
If I don’t hear from you tonight, if I don’t hear from you tonight.
And I swear i’ll never mention, this ever again.
But now that I got your attention, I don’t wanna bore the brains outta your head.
All my fears collided, when our mutual friend confided in me that
There’s a ninety-nine percent chance that it’s requited.
I read my bible left to right,
I fantasise I’m by your side.
I lay awake and wonder why,
I pray for rain and angels cry.
If I don’t hear from you tonight, if I don’t hear from you tonight.
Babe I need reminding, I got feelings too.
And I tried my best to hide them, but I don’t wanna hide anything from you.
Stars in the sky, are gonna die, eventually it’s fine.
Yknow that every morning I’m rising with you on my mind.
If loving you’s a crime, then gimme those front page headlines,
across the country and worldwide, singing I won’t give up this time.
If I don’t hear from you tonight,
I know you probably closed your eyes,
And everything will be alright,
If I don’t hear from you tonight,
If I don’t hear from you tonight,
If I don’t hear from you tonight,
If I don’t hear from you tonight.
—
