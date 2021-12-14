The Bob Cesca Podcast: Mud Wrestling for Textbooks
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Mud Wrestling For Textbooks — [Explicit Language] The DC attorney general announced a lawsuit against the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. The 1/6 committee recommends criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows. The Meadows text messages. Don Junior’s texts to his dad. Liz Cheney’s presentation last night. Trump’s reaction to the insurrection. Meadows email details deployment of National Guard on 1/6. Trump wanted to “bust some heads.” The Kentucky tornadoes and Alex Jones’s weather weapons. Click here to contribute to Kentucky Relief. The Dive for Cash stunt in South Dakota. Gavin Newsom borrowing the GOP end-around. The Supreme Court and vaccine mandates. With Buzz Burbank and Christmas music by Gypsy Moths and Marina Rocks. And more!